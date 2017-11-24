Robinson: Motherwell will not try to match Celtic's game

The manager says his side will play their own way in the League Cup final.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5657008604001-robinson-motherwell-will-not-try-and-match-celtic-s-game.jpg" />

Stephen Robinson says he will not change Motherwell's game plan when they line up against Celtic in the League Cup final.

He says the Steelmen will play their own way despite their opponents not having lost to a Scottish side in 18 months.

The teams go head-to-head in Sunday's Hampden showdown as Celtic look to extend their unbeaten domestic run to 65 games.

Robinson says Motherwell have no intention of trying to match the champions but will instead continue to choose a shape that will allow them to take control.

"We've been relatively successful with what we've done," he said. "We've tinkered and twigged at systems and shapes, and different personnel.

"We're going to play our way and try to impose our way of playing on them.

"Celtic have proved over numerous games now that when they impose their game they win football matches so we have try to disrupt that and interrupt their pattern of play."

He added: "If we try to play Celtic at their own game and try to out-pass them and outplay them then we'll get beaten. Simple as that.

"We have to find a way that suits our personnel and our players and our budget. That's what we've done and we've been pretty successful so far at it.

"We're not going to change that on Sunday. We believe every team have weaknesses so how we play, our strengths and how we set up can cause them problems."