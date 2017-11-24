Celtic's Lustig and Bitton doubtful for League Cup final

The pair are struggling with injuries but will be given as long as possible to be passed fit.

Doubts: Mikael Lustig and Nir Bitton may not be celebrating together on Sunday. SNS

Celtic duo Mikael Lustig and Nir Bitton are injury doubts for Sunday's League Cup final.

The pair will be given as much time as possible to prove their fitness as Celtic prepare to take on Motherwell at Hampden in a battle for the first silverware of the season.

Lustig was substituted just 13 minutes into the 7-1 defeat to Paris St-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League.

His replacement Bitton, who slotted into the changed three-man defence, is also causing concern after picking up a knock.

Speaking ahead of the Hampden showdown, Rodgers said: "We'll see over the course of the next couple of days.

"They have slight knocks so we will assess them over the next 48 hours and give them the opportunity to be fit and ready.

"It was more of a dead leg," he added with regards to Lustig.

"He had some bleeding in the muscle in the Ross County game and felt it against PSG so we'll see how he is."