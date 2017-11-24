  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes says enough is enough on links to Rangers job

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Aberdeen manager is fed up discussing speculation surrounding him moving to Ibrox.

Derek McInnes has called for an end to speculation linking him to the vacant managerial role at Rangers, saying "enough is enough".

The Aberdeen boss has been repeatedly asked about replacing Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked from his position at the end of October.

He says it is not appropriate to continually speak about Rangers' situation, however, and advised journalists to direct their questions to the club concerned.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture with Kilmarnock on Sunday, McInnes reiterated chairman Stewart Milne's comments that he wants to stay at Pittodrie.

"I'm happy here, I've said it all along," he said. "This is where I see myself and nothing changes that. I can't do anything about speculation, I've never commented on it and I don't feel the need to now.

"Nobody asked me really about West Brom, I got asked one question about Scotland a month ago and no one has asked me again, the Celtic manager doesn't get asked about the Everton job or anything else.

"This is purely driven by rumour and speculation, and enough is enough. We work for Aberdeen here and we get on with Aberdeen's business and I feel it's important to move on."

He added: "I totally endorse what the chairman said and I'm happy to reiterate everything he said on it. I just want to move on from it.

"I think everybody gets a bit exasperated about it. I think it's wrong to be continually speaking about another club's situation and if people want to ask about it they should get down to that club and ask the questions there.

"Stop asking people at Aberdeen, the manager, the players, about speculation. I'm here to talk about Kilmarnock and I would expect now a question about Kilmarnock, maybe even on Kris Boyd, anybody, just something on the game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.