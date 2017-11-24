McInnes says enough is enough on links to Rangers job

The Aberdeen manager is fed up discussing speculation surrounding him moving to Ibrox.

Derek McInnes has called for an end to speculation linking him to the vacant managerial role at Rangers, saying "enough is enough".

The Aberdeen boss has been repeatedly asked about replacing Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked from his position at the end of October.

He says it is not appropriate to continually speak about Rangers' situation, however, and advised journalists to direct their questions to the club concerned.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture with Kilmarnock on Sunday, McInnes reiterated chairman Stewart Milne's comments that he wants to stay at Pittodrie.

"I'm happy here, I've said it all along," he said. "This is where I see myself and nothing changes that. I can't do anything about speculation, I've never commented on it and I don't feel the need to now.

"Nobody asked me really about West Brom, I got asked one question about Scotland a month ago and no one has asked me again, the Celtic manager doesn't get asked about the Everton job or anything else.

"This is purely driven by rumour and speculation, and enough is enough. We work for Aberdeen here and we get on with Aberdeen's business and I feel it's important to move on."

He added: "I totally endorse what the chairman said and I'm happy to reiterate everything he said on it. I just want to move on from it.

"I think everybody gets a bit exasperated about it. I think it's wrong to be continually speaking about another club's situation and if people want to ask about it they should get down to that club and ask the questions there.

"Stop asking people at Aberdeen, the manager, the players, about speculation. I'm here to talk about Kilmarnock and I would expect now a question about Kilmarnock, maybe even on Kris Boyd, anybody, just something on the game."