Brendan Rodgers: Hampden surface suits expansive style

Daryn MacRae

The Celtic boss says his side have found a formula for success at the national stadium.

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's expansive playing style suits the large Hampden pitch and has helped the Hoops find a formula for success at the national stadium.

Celtic will look to bounce back from a midweek 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday when they take on Motherwell in the League Cup final.

Rodgers' side defeated Aberdeen in both of last season's Hampden showpiece finals.

The Celtic boss says he has fond memories of the national stadium as a result and is confident his players will thrive once again on the vast playing surface.

"When I came in 17 months ago Hampden wasn't deemed lucky or a good place for Celtic to go," he said.

"My point at the time was you've got to make it a good place, however which way.

"If you're going to win trophies, and get to semi-finals and finals, then you're going to have to deal with that when you get there."

He added: "My memories of Hampden last season and this season have been very good. We've played a really high level game when we've been there.

"It suits us because the pitch is very big and the playing surface is very good.

"That allows us to play our game, which is very aggressive defensively, and then it gives us an opportunity to play how we play, be technically good and hopefully tactically good. So the memories are good."

Motherwell have eliminated Aberdeen and Rangers on their way to the final.

Rodgers expects a tough challenge against Stephen Robinson's combative Steelmen.

He said: "Stephen has them very organised, very motivated. They play out of different systems and play them well.

"We expect a hard game but every domestic game has been that in different way. We've faced different styles every week since I've been here.

"But we'll look to bring our quality and level of game that we've played before at Hampden."

