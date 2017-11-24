Mulumbu: I went to Clarke and asked to join Kilmarnock

The former West Brom midfielder has signed until the end of the season.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5656963123001-youssuf-mulumbu-i-didn-t-have-to-think-twice-about-killie-move.jpg" />

New Kilmarnock signing Youssuf Mulumbu says he went to manager Steve Clark and asked to sign for the club.

The Congo international, who was a free agent after leaving Norwich City in the summer, has joined up with former boss Steve Clarke at Killie, signing a deal until the end of the season with the Rugby Park outfit.

Mulumbu says when he saw Clarke, whom he played under at West Bromwich Albion, had taken charge of the Premiership side he was on the phone right away to set up a reunion.

The 30-year-old said: "I was in my living room, watching the TV, and I saw Steve Clarke had taken charge. I called my agent and asked if we could talk to him.

"When I called him he was surprised, he told me to wait as he had games. Then he told me to come for training and I did for a week.

"I'm very happy as the lads have been great with me."

Clarke has been impressed by Mulumbu's fitness but says the midfielder needs time to get up to speed having missed pre-season following his release by the Canaries.

"It's obviously a good signing for us," he said. "When I found out Youssuf wanted to train I was delighted to offer him the chance."

"He's enjoyed it, he wanted to stay until the end of the season and we've found a deal that keeps him here.

"His fitness has been good, obviously a few aches and pains as he comes back, but he's almost ready to be in the match-day squad."