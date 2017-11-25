Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches
Two matches take place on Saturday, before Kilmarnock host Aberdeen on Sunday.
The League Cup final between Celtic and Motherwell ensures a reduced fixture card this weekend.
Neil Lennon's Hibernian travel to Hamilton looking to bounce back from defeat last time out to St Johnstone, while Hearts host Ross County at Tynceastle Park as work continues on the stadium revamp.
On Sunday Aberdeen have the chance to cut the gap to league leaders Celtic as the table toppers are preoccupied by the first domestic cup final of the season.
Here we run the role over the form and fitness of each side going into the weekend's games.
Hamilton v Hibernian, Saturday, 3pm
HAMILTON
Injuries: Ali Crawford (knee), Michael Devlin (knee); Grant Gillespie and Shaun Want doubtful.
Form (last 5 games): WDWDL
HIBERNIAN
Injuries: David Gray (knee), Anthony Stokes and Brandon Barker doubtful (virus).
Form: LWWWW
Hearts v Ross County, Saturday, 3pm
HEARTS
Injuries: Malaury Martin and Ashley Smith-Brown out.
Form: DLLLW
ROSS COUNTY
Injuries: Full squad, Chris Eagles could make his debut.
Form: LWLDW
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Sunday, 12.30pm
KILMARNOCK
Injuries: Iain Wilson (knee), Greg Kiltie (ankle), Steven Smith (back) out; Gary Dicker working up to fitness stomach injury.
Form: DWLDD
ABERDEEN
Injuries: Full squad.
Form: LDWLW