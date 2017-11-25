Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Two matches take place on Saturday, before Kilmarnock host Aberdeen on Sunday.

Aberdeen have the chance to cut the gap to the top when they host Kilmarnock on Sunday. SNS

The League Cup final between Celtic and Motherwell ensures a reduced fixture card this weekend.

Neil Lennon's Hibernian travel to Hamilton looking to bounce back from defeat last time out to St Johnstone, while Hearts host Ross County at Tynceastle Park as work continues on the stadium revamp.

On Sunday Aberdeen have the chance to cut the gap to league leaders Celtic as the table toppers are preoccupied by the first domestic cup final of the season.

Here we run the role over the form and fitness of each side going into the weekend's games.

Hamilton v Hibernian, Saturday, 3pm

Hamilton's Greg Docherty holds off Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon. SNS

HAMILTON

Injuries: Ali Crawford (knee), Michael Devlin (knee); Grant Gillespie and Shaun Want doubtful.

Form (last 5 games): WDWDL

HIBERNIAN

Injuries: David Gray (knee), Anthony Stokes and Brandon Barker doubtful (virus).

Form: LWWWW

Hearts v Ross County, Saturday, 3pm

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty and Ross County defender Marcus Fraser vie for possession. SNS

HEARTS

Injuries: Malaury Martin and Ashley Smith-Brown out.

Form: DLLLW

ROSS COUNTY

Injuries: Full squad, Chris Eagles could make his debut.

Form: LWLDW

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Sunday, 12.30pm

Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Christie sees his shot saved against Kilmarnock. SNS

KILMARNOCK

Injuries: Iain Wilson (knee), Greg Kiltie (ankle), Steven Smith (back) out; Gary Dicker working up to fitness stomach injury.

Form: DWLDD

ABERDEEN

Injuries: Full squad.

Form: LDWLW