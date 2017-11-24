Neil Lennon: Hibs' stars must leave when time comes

He knows prize assets such as John McGinn must eventually leave to balance the books.

Neil Lennon: The Hibs boss is preparing to steer his side through a packed festive fixture list. SNS

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon holds no concerns after the club failed to hit their financial target but says he is pragmatic enough to understand prize assets such as John McGinn may have to eventually leave Easter Road to balance the books.

The capital outfit posted losses of £277,000 for last season, accumulated as a result of a successful tilt at the Championship title.

While unsure at this point whether the purse strings will be tightened in January as a result, Lennon is confident a healthier financial statement will be on offer next year.

"It may do, it may not," he said. "We're healthy, I think that will turnaround from what we are doing this year, going into next year.

"We do have assets as well, we could have sold John (McGinn) which would have wiped out any sort of deficit we had.

"So I don't think there's anything to be concerned about there."

Lennon claimed talisman McGinn was worth more than £5million following the midfielder's man of the match display against Celtic earlier this campaign.

The Northern Irishman admits it will be tough to hold on to his star despite such a hefty price tag.

"It's difficult to keep them," he said. "We sold Jason in the summer, the timing was right for him and we didn't want to stand in his way when a bigger club came in.

"Obviously he wants to progress his career and that's what we have to realise.

"It's difficult to stop that progression, while we don't want to lose them you have to be realistic about things."

Hibernian face a packed festive fixture list, with fixtures against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hearts in the month of December.

Lennon says his squad is relishing the prospect of four big games but has warned his players to expect rotation throughout the month.

He said: "We will have to rotate the squad, it's a very heavy schedule so we want all the players fit and ready.

"The players have to be ready as they could feature at any time.

"It's very exciting, so we're looking forward to it, but have difficult games to negotiate in the meantime."