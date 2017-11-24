Murty brands Rangers' 2-1 defeat to Dundee 'unacceptable'

The Rangers boss slammed his side's showing after the players were booed off the park.

Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty saw his side lose 2-1 to bottom of the table Dundee. SNS

Graeme Murty branded Rangers' 2-1 defeat to Dundee "unacceptable" and says the abject showing will increase clamour for a new manager to be announced at Ibrox.

Rangers were booed off the park by large sections of the travelling support after losing to a Dundee side whom had been languishing bottom of the table before the win.

Mark O'Hara struck twice either side of Josh Windass' equaliser to consign the beleaguered Light Blues to back-to-back defeats.

Interim Rangers boss Murty could not hide his disappointment with his side's display, calling on the players to find it within themselves to get the club back rolling after another abject showing.

He told BT Sport: "I don't particularly like coming here to be perfectly honest. We didn't play well enough to win and we've sent thousands of our fans home on a bitterly cold night disappointed because we din't do our job right.

"We were missing goals, a bit of structure, composure in the final third. We gave poor goals away again, we can't defend that way.

"The players must look themselves in the mirror and decide what they need to do to get this football club back rolling because that result was not acceptable."

It needs to be got right. But we've just added fuel to the fire with that performance. Murty on Rangers ongoing search for a new manager

A month has passed since the Ibrox club sacked Pedro Caixinha, with development coach Murty placed in temporary charge until a successor is announced.

Murty acknowledges consecutive defeats will heighten calls for a resolution to be found in the board's search for a new manager but believes patience is required as it imperative the next appointment is the right one.

He said: "It's not ideal, if it was ideal I wouldn't be here talking to you. But we have to deal with the situation.

"The manager situation has to be got right.

"Obviously fans want a resolution and days like today don't help but it needs to be got right, the right person needs to be brought in.

"But we've just added fuel to the fire with that performance."

The win eased the pressure on McCann and saw the Dark Blues climb off the foot table, edging one point ahead of Partick Thistle.