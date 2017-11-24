  • STV
  • MySTV

Murty brands Rangers' 2-1 defeat to Dundee 'unacceptable'

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Rangers boss slammed his side's showing after the players were booed off the park.

Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty saw his side lose 2-1 to bottom of the table Dundee.
Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty saw his side lose 2-1 to bottom of the table Dundee. SNS

Graeme Murty branded Rangers' 2-1 defeat to Dundee "unacceptable" and says the abject showing will increase clamour for a new manager to be announced at Ibrox.

Rangers were booed off the park by large sections of the travelling support after losing to a Dundee side whom had been languishing bottom of the table before the win.

Mark O'Hara struck twice either side of Josh Windass' equaliser to consign the beleaguered Light Blues to back-to-back defeats.

Interim Rangers boss Murty could not hide his disappointment with his side's display, calling on the players to find it within themselves to get the club back rolling after another abject showing.

He told BT Sport: "I don't particularly like coming here to be perfectly honest. We didn't play well enough to win and we've sent thousands of our fans home on a bitterly cold night disappointed because we din't do our job right.

"We were missing goals, a bit of structure, composure in the final third. We gave poor goals away again, we can't defend that way.

"The players must look themselves in the mirror and decide what they need to do to get this football club back rolling because that result was not acceptable."

It needs to be got right. But we've just added fuel to the fire with that performance.
Murty on Rangers ongoing search for a new manager

A month has passed since the Ibrox club sacked Pedro Caixinha, with development coach Murty placed in temporary charge until a successor is announced.

Murty acknowledges consecutive defeats will heighten calls for a resolution to be found in the board's search for a new manager but believes patience is required as it imperative the next appointment is the right one.

He said: "It's not ideal, if it was ideal I wouldn't be here talking to you. But we have to deal with the situation.

"The manager situation has to be got right.

"Obviously fans want a resolution and days like today don't help but it needs to be got right, the right person needs to be brought in.

"But we've just added fuel to the fire with that performance."

The win eased the pressure on McCann and saw the Dark Blues climb off the foot table, edging one point ahead of Partick Thistle.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.