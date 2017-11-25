A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixtures

Only two games in the top flight on Saturday ahead of Sunday's League Cup final.

Action: Simon Murray scores (left) as Christophe Berra goes close. SNS

Hamilton Accies 1-1 Hibernian

Hibs missed their chance to leapfrog Aberdeen into second place in the Premiership.

Simon Murray put the visitors ahead on the half-hour mark following a mazy run by Brandon Barker.

But Antonio Rojano's header from David Templeton's cross in the 72nd minute rescued a point for the hosts.

Hearts 0-0 Ross County

Hearts are still looking for their first win at the revamped Tynecastle Park after a goalless draw with Ross County.

Christophe Berra went close for the Jambos with a header as the seconds ticked away.

Hearts remain in seventh place, two points clear of Ross County in ninth.