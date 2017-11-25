A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixtures
Only two games in the top flight on Saturday ahead of Sunday's League Cup final.
Hamilton Accies 1-1 Hibernian
Hibs missed their chance to leapfrog Aberdeen into second place in the Premiership.
Simon Murray put the visitors ahead on the half-hour mark following a mazy run by Brandon Barker.
But Antonio Rojano's header from David Templeton's cross in the 72nd minute rescued a point for the hosts.
Hearts 0-0 Ross County
Hearts are still looking for their first win at the revamped Tynecastle Park after a goalless draw with Ross County.
Christophe Berra went close for the Jambos with a header as the seconds ticked away.
Hearts remain in seventh place, two points clear of Ross County in ninth.