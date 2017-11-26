Celtic triumph in League Cup with 2-0 win over Motherwell

Brendan Rodgers' side won their fourth consecutive domestic trophy at Hampden.

Victory: Celtic lifted the League Cup again. SNS Group

Celtic have won the League Cup, defeating Motherwell 2-0 at Hampden to lift their fourth consecutive domestic trophy.

Goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele ensured Celtic would have their name on the silverware after their second half strikes ended Motherwell's hopes.

An even and hard-fought first half at the national stadium brought no goals but Brendan Rodgers' side lifted their performance after the break and Forrest broke the deadlock after 49 minutes, cutting inside from the right to smash a shot past Trevor Carson.

Celtic's second came came from the penalty spot. Referee Craig Thompson judged Cedric Kipre to have pulled Scott Sinclair's jersey in the box after 60 minutes. Kipre was shown a straight red card for the foul and Moussa Dembele stepped up to score from 12 yards.

The victory stretched Celtic's record-beating unbeaten run to 65 games, stretching back to May 2016.



