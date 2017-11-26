  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson: I'd rather lose 7-0 than to bad decisions

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Motherwell boss said the sending off of Cedric Kipre ended the contest with Celtic.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has bemoaned the refereeing decisions he believed ended his side's chances of beating Celtic in the League Cup final, saying he would rather have suffered a heavy defeat than see questionable decisions..

Second half goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele gave Celtic a 2-0 win and the trophy and it was the second goal from the penalty sport that irked Robinson.

Referee Craig Thompson had pointed to the spot after judging that Cedric Kipre had fouled Scott Sinclair. Robinson said that decision, and Kipre's subsequent sending off, effectively ended the game and he also thought his side had been denied a penalty of their own.

"As for [the penalty], the game's over as a contest once the decision is made," he said. "For me, there's no contact and with a red card the game is effectively over as a contest.

'I would rather have got pumped 6-0 or 7-0 by them but when the game is affected by that decision, and it certainly was, the game is over because the game's hard enough with 11 men.'
Stephen Robinson

"It completely changes the game. Louis Moult has had an unbelievable save from Craig Gordon just before that and Kieran Tierney then catches him going into the box when it's one v one and he's ready to finish. No penalty.

"Obviously the [Kipre] decision completely changes the game. Congratulations to Celtic, they're a top, top football team and we all acknowledge that but it's hard to take in that manner.

"I would rather have got pumped 6-0 or 7-0 by them but when the game is affected by that decision, and it certainly was, the game is over because the game's hard enough with 11 men."

Robinson congratulated Celtic on their success and said that despite the disappointment, he could be pleased with his side's efforts.

"First and foremost. I'm extremely proud of the players," he said. "First half I thought we were really good.

"We could have been better on the ball but our organisation and shape threw Celtic, I think.

"They certainly weren't dominating proceedings, as most people thought. We had possession of the ball when they scored and we gave it away cheaply. We could have gotten tighter for the shot on goal.

"That's what happens when you play against extremely good players."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1403103-celtic-triumph-in-league-cup-with-2-0-win-over-motherwell/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.