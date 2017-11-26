The Motherwell boss said the sending off of Cedric Kipre ended the contest with Celtic.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5659242365001-robinson-i-d-rather-lose-7-0-than-to-bad-decisions.jpg" />

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has bemoaned the refereeing decisions he believed ended his side's chances of beating Celtic in the League Cup final, saying he would rather have suffered a heavy defeat than see questionable decisions..

Second half goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele gave Celtic a 2-0 win and the trophy and it was the second goal from the penalty sport that irked Robinson.

Referee Craig Thompson had pointed to the spot after judging that Cedric Kipre had fouled Scott Sinclair. Robinson said that decision, and Kipre's subsequent sending off, effectively ended the game and he also thought his side had been denied a penalty of their own.

"As for [the penalty], the game's over as a contest once the decision is made," he said. "For me, there's no contact and with a red card the game is effectively over as a contest.

"It completely changes the game. Louis Moult has had an unbelievable save from Craig Gordon just before that and Kieran Tierney then catches him going into the box when it's one v one and he's ready to finish. No penalty.

"Obviously the [Kipre] decision completely changes the game. Congratulations to Celtic, they're a top, top football team and we all acknowledge that but it's hard to take in that manner.

"I would rather have got pumped 6-0 or 7-0 by them but when the game is affected by that decision, and it certainly was, the game is over because the game's hard enough with 11 men."

Robinson congratulated Celtic on their success and said that despite the disappointment, he could be pleased with his side's efforts.

"First and foremost. I'm extremely proud of the players," he said. "First half I thought we were really good.

"We could have been better on the ball but our organisation and shape threw Celtic, I think.

"They certainly weren't dominating proceedings, as most people thought. We had possession of the ball when they scored and we gave it away cheaply. We could have gotten tighter for the shot on goal.

"That's what happens when you play against extremely good players."