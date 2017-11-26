  • STV
Rodgers: Celtic players showed character in cup triumph

The Celtic boss said his side earned a "brilliant" victory over Motherwell at Hampden.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said that his side's fourth consecutive domestic trophy success was "a phenomenal achievement" and was a test of their character after a bruising defeat in midweek.

Paris Saint-Germain inflicted a 7-1 defeat on Rodgers side on Wednesday but Celtic were back to their unbeatable domestic form in the League Cup final, lifting the silverware after a 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Rodgers said that the mental strength to bounce back was evident against a tough opponent.

"It was a brilliant victory for us today and I think we had to tick a few character boxes after the midweek," Rodgers said. "Yet again, the players produced.

"It was always going to be difficult for us with how Motherwell have started the season and the confidence they have in terms of how they play.

"We were going to have to be patient today and then wait for our moments. Once we got the first goal we settled into a rhythm.

"It's our fourth trophy in twelve months and that's a phenomenal achievement. They had the hunger and desire to keep playing and belief. To keep a clean sheet was also important for us today."

Rodgers becomes the first manager since Jock Stein to win four trophies in a row but he said that the success was down to the collective and that everyone associated with the club had played their part in a trophy-laden run.

"Of course it is a very special thing to have happened," he said.

"Today is a trophy for everyone at the club. You see the support, three-quarters of the stadium supporting the team, the backroom staff and the players, so it is for the club.

"Of course, I get associated with that but for me it is thinking about Wednesday (a league game against Motherwell)."

The Celtic boss shared his thoughts on the controversial moment in the match when Celtic were awarded a penalty for Cedric Kipre's foul on Scott Sinclair, which also saw the Motherwell defender sent off. 'Well boss Stephen Robinson was adamant that referee Craig Thompson made the wrong call but Rodgers disagreed.

He said: "It is a penalty. It is a great ball and Scott makes the run and is getting there and obviously the defender cannot get there so he pulls him. So it is a penalty.

"I am not sure what the rules are, whether it is a sending-off, I am sure Stephen will feel it is a bit harsh.

"But I definitely thought it was a penalty as he impeded Scotty in the box and Moussa scores it.

"It was a great victory for us."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.