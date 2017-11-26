Louis Moult: I was denied a stonewall penalty in final

Moult says referee Craig Thompson got two big decisions wrong in the League Cup final.

Motherwell striker Louis Moult says referee Craig Thompson got it wrong when he awarded Celtic a penalty and sent off Cedric Kipre in the League Cup final but also says he was denied a clear spot kick of his own.

Celtic lifted the trophy with a 2-0 victory in the final at Hampden but there was controversy over their second goal, with Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson insisting Kipre did not foul Scott Sinclair.

Moult agreed with his manager and insisted he should have had a chance to equalise from the spot before that key moment. The striker claimed he was fouled by Kieran Tierney as he tried to get on the end of a cross.

"I'm gutted he hasn't given me a penalty," Moult said. "It's a stonewaller on me.

"I've got a tap-in, why would I go down? I think it's Tierney, he tries to pull me back, doesn't manage to grab my shirt and then clips my heels.

"I've had a look at it and I can see him trying to pull me back and then he clips my heels. Whether he meant to clip my heels I'm not sure, but he definitely makes contact with me.

"Like I said, why would I go down? I've got a tap-in.

"They go up the other end and Sinclair goes down and he gives a penalty and sends our lad off when we've got two men defending behind Cedric. So why is it a sending-off and why is it a penalty?"