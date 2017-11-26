Forrest: Nobody at Celtic is talking about another treble

The winger scored his side's opener against Motherwell in the League Cup final win.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5659307773001-forrest-nobody-is-talking-about-another-treble.jpg" />

Celtic winger James Forrest scored to help his side lift the League Cup at Hampden and then insisted that the players aren't talking about another Treble.

Forrest scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Motherwell as Celtic lifted their fourth successive domestic trophy after a clean sweep in Scottish competition last year.

With the side already having a three point lead and a game in hand in the league, that's prompted questions about their trophy dominance continuing but Forrest says another hat-trick of silverware isn't on the players' minds.

"We've not even spoken about that," he said. "We've got that many games every couple of days so we just concentrate on one at a time and we'll take it from there."

The 26-year old's recent form means he started in the Hampden final and against PSG, earning the nod from Brendan Rodgers ahead of Patrick Roberts. He said that the big occasions bring out the best in him and help his development.

"We've played a lot of big games this season and this is what you want to do," he said. "You become a better player playing in big games.

"I'm just delighted to have scored the goal, helped the team and get the trophy."

Though dismissing talk of winning everything on the table this season, Forrest acknowledged the team's form and the contribution from the entire squad to deal with a demanding schedule.

"We were ruthless last season and this season again there's been so many games and I think we've produced and we keep on doing that," he said. "We've got a big squad to cope with that and from now until the break there's a lot more games so we're going to need everyone.

"We knew it was going to be tough. They've started well this season but the manager was positive at half-time.

"He just said if we keep playing the way we were we'll create chances and need to take them. We managed to do that."