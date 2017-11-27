  • STV
  • MySTV

Motherwell captain: Kipre 'hard done by' with red card

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Carl McHugh describes Celtic penalty award in the League Cup final as 'very soft'.

Carl McHugh (centre) was not happy with the referee's decision to send Cedric Kipre off.
Carl McHugh (centre) was not happy with the referee's decision to send Cedric Kipre off. SNS

Carl McHugh believes Cedric Kipre was "hard done by" with the red card he received in the League Cup final against Celtic.

Motherwell were reduced to ten men just before the hour mark when referee Craig Thomson deemed Kipre had pulled on Scott Sinclair's arm inside the box.

The resulting penalty made it 2-0 and ultimately wrapped up the game for Brendan Rodgers to win his fourth consecutive trophy since arriving at Celtic.

Motherwell captain McHugh was left heartbroken by the controversial decision, saying it brought an end to a competitive final.

"I thought it was very soft," he said. "I didn't think Cedric touched him and that was the consensus between the boys who were around it.

"It kills the game, it's hard enough playing against a team like that with 11 men never mind when you go down to ten. You're just trying to hang on really and it's such a disappointing end for us.

"It's obvious for everyone to see, it kills the game. We put so much into this run to get to the final and even at 1-0 down there was still that belief. I tried [to speak to the referee], but it's difficult."

'We have a strong dressing room and we'll pick each other up and go again. Football doesn't feel sorry for anyone.'
Carl McHugh, Motherwell captain

McHugh will lead his side into another game against Celtic just three days after their cup final agony when they meet them in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

He says his teammates are hurting now but they will help each other recover mentally for the next challenge.

McHugh added Kipre especially would be given support by his team mates to put the game-changing decision behind him.

"He's been unbelievable this season, he's been one of our best players and I think he's played every game for us," McHugh said.

"You've seen the decision, it's not a red card, it's not a penalty. We'll pick Cedric up and look after him, he won't be left on his own.

"He'll be grand, he'll pick himself up but he's been very hard done by from my point of view."

McHugh added: "Those boys will run through walls for each other, I'm so disappointed for them.

"It's so important to us, that's one of the biggest games of our careers. To have decisions like that is heartbreaking.

"But we have to dust ourselves down. We have a strong dressing room and we'll pick each other up and go again. Football doesn't feel sorry for anyone."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.