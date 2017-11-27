McLeish: I have had no contact from Rangers over return

One bookmaker has suspended betting on the former boss going back to Ibrox.

New Rangers boss? Alex McLeish says he is not on the verge of being unveiled. SNS Group

Alex McLeish says Rangers have not made contact with him over the vacant manager's position.

One bookmaker has suspended betting on him making a return to Ibrox but he insists nothing has happened to suggest he will be taking the job.

The former Scotland boss was previously in the hot seat between 2001 and 2006, when he led Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cup wins and three League Cup victories.

He was also the last manager to win the treble at Ibrox, securing all three domestic trophies during the 2002-03 campaign.

Speaking to the BBC, McLeish said: "I would like it to be known that there has been no contact from anyone at Rangers and it's important that the speculation is put to rest."

He was named as the bookies' favourite even before Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who has also been linked with the role, said last week he was staying at Pittodrie.

McLeish has been out of management since a short spell at Zamalek in Egypt last year.

As well as his Scotland stint, McLeish had spells at Birmingham City, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Genk following his departure from Ibrox in 2006.

Graeme Murty has been taking temporary charge since Pedro Caixinha was sacked at the end of October, with him winning two and losing two of his four games.

Rangers face a Scottish Premiership double header with Aberdeen this week, hosting the Dons on Wednesday before travelling north for a Sunday meeting.