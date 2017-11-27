Craig Gordon: Cup final save among best in my career

The Celtic goalkeeper played a vital role as the Hoops defeated Motherwell.

Save: Craig Gordon denies Motherwell's Louis Moult. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes his stunning save from Motherwell forward Louis Moult proved vital in retaining the League Cup.

The Scottish champions defeated the Steelmen 2-0 at Hampden on Saturday after second half goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele.

The Scotland number one played a major part in the victory with the save, which he rates among the best of his career, to deny Moult an equalising goal as the score sat at 1-0.

He said: "That was an important one very soon after we scored and it seemed to deflate the Motherwell players at that time, and we started getting on top of the game.

"Apart from that one chance we were already well in control at that stage, we had come out in the second half and really upped the tempo and we were looking a real threat going forward.

"We were confident, particularly after that save, that we were going to go on an win the game."

He added: "It was a big save to make at that stage to ensure the team got the result, because if it did go to 1-1 then it would have been a big lift for Motherwell and you never know what can happen from then on in.

"From that moment on I felt we were always in control of the game."

Winner: Gordon with the League Cup trophy. SNS

The 34-year-old was awarded the best save of the English Premier League's first 20 years for a stunning effort to secure a 1-0 win for Sunderland against Bolton and believes Sunday's effort compares with that.

He said: "That save would be right up there as the best of my career for the importance of it coming in a cup final and the fact we went from strength to strength from that moment on.

"A few minutes later we were 2-0 up and the game was pretty much done."

The victory meant Brendan Rodgers became the first Celtic manager since the legendary Jock Stein to win his four consecutive domestic trophies after lifting the treble last year.

The goalkeeper believes that will go down as a special achievement but has warned Celtic's opponents they are hungry for more success.

Gordon said: "We have had another good start to the season and the League Cup is one of the first things we look for with it being such an early final.

"We always want to get there as quick as we can and pick up the first trophy and we have managed to do that again this year."

He added: "Winning four trophies in a row doesn't happen that often and you have to go back a few years since it was done last so that is a really special achievement, and we have won the four trophies within a year so that is something pretty special.

"It is a really difficult thing to achieve but we have managed to do it and we are still hungry for more."

