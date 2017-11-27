Gordon's greatest? Six stunning saves by Scotland's number one

Gordon has ranked his second half save against Motherwell as one of his best.

Gordon: Celtic goalkeeper with League Cup trophy. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has hailed his save the denied Motherwell an equalising goal in Saturday's cup final as one of the best of his career.

The 34-year-old Scotland international has a reputation for making spectacular saves in both Scotland and England.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper, who Roy Keane payed £9m for in 2007, was awarded the best save in the first 20 years of the English Premier League for an almost unbelievable stop against Bolton in 2010.

We take a look at some of his best.

Sunderland vs Bolton 2010:

In the save that was voted as the best in the first 20 years of the EPL he denied relegation rivals Bolton an equalising goal as Sunderland held on for all three points.

Celtic vs St Johnstone 2015:

In 2015 he get down like a light to stop an audacious back heel finding the back of the net against St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

Hearts vs Sparta Prague 2006:

He made this outrageous triple save to keep Hearts in the game in their 2006 Uefa Cup clash against Sparta Prague.

But his heroics were in vain as the Czech side won the tie 2-0 and knocked the Jambos out.

Celtic vs Hibernian 2017:

Earlier this season the Scotland number one defied gravity to get down at the feet of Scotland team-mate Steven Whittaker to make this stunning stop.

This is a save that has proved vital in preserving Celtic's unbeaten domestic record as Celtic fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Hibernian in Glasgow.

Liverpool vs Sunderland 2008

In 2008 the £9m man yet again proved his worth to the Sunderland cause with this instinctive stop to thwart a Peter Crouch scissor-kick at Anfield.

Hearts vs Motherwell 2005:

In 2005/06 Hearts went on an 11-match winning run to go top of the SPL table, and Gordon was a major player in their success.

In a 2-1 victory over Motherwell it was this incredible save that ensured Hearts took all three points with Hearts eventually finishing second to Celtic in the league.

