Football Talk: Celts Down Under, Well's Sinclair playlist

The Motherwell fans have dedicated some songs to Scott Sinclair. SNS

The League Cup final fall out continues and it's all about Scott Sinclair.

Brendan Rodgers insists his player, who controversially won a penalty at Hampden in the 2-0 win over Motherwell, didn't do anything wrong.

And the attacker himself looks set to avoid any retrospective punishment for going down easily under Cedric Kipre's challenge.

But that hasn't stopped the Motherwell fans voicing their frustration ahead of Celtic's visit to Fir Park on Wednesday.

They made the mistake of asking supporters for song requests so they could make a playlist for the midweek fixture. The replies say it all...

Meanwhile, Celtic are said to be keen on investing in Australian side Central Coast Mariners, where Tom Rogic signed from.

And Ian Holloway had an honest and blunt message for the Queen's Park Rangers fans who gave up and left before their injury-time comeback.

