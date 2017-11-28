Motherwell will not appeal Cedric Kipre's dismissal

The defender was shown a straight red card in the League Cup final against Celtic.

Cedric Kipre was shown a straight red card in the League Cup final. SNS

Motherwell will not appeal the red card shown to Cedric Kipre in Sunday's League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Referee Craig Thomson judged he had pulled on Scott Sinclair's arm inside the box. He chose to dismiss the defender as well as award Celtic with a penalty.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win, Sinclair defended his actions.

He said: "I got through and felt some contact, I felt he pulled me back and I've gone down. It was definitely a penalty. I've no qualms about that."

Motherwell have decided it is not worth their time or money to lodge an appeal to the Scottish FA against the controversial decision.

Manager Stephen Robinson explained: "It's very simple. We've appealed numerous decisions and wasted a lot of time and money.

"Another reason is we want Cedric completely focused on tomorrow night and Saturday. We've got big, big games.

"And the reality is his ban is next season, in the first round of the cup and by then he could be in the Premier League, because he's a top footballer."

He added: "So I think we need to concern ourselves with the here and now and the here and now is Wednesday night and Saturday.

"What I do know is we've appealed numerous things when we thought we had good evidence and they've been turned against us so we're not going to go that way this time for that reason."