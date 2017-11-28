Robinson: We will be more than a match for Celtic again

Motherwell are confident ahead of the league clash at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Stephen Robinson came up against Brendan Rodgers at the weekend.

Stephen Robinson believes his Motherwell side will be more than a match for Celtic when they face each other again on Wednesday.

The Steelmen lost Sunday's League Cup final at Hampden but he says Wednesday's Scottish Premiership tie at Fir Park against Brendan Rodgers' men is the ideal fixture to bounce back in.

Celtic have now stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 65 games after winning 2-0 at the national stadium and securing their fourth consecutive trophy.

Robinson says his side showed they were capable of challenging the champions in their first meeting of the season but believes the controversial penalty decision on 55 minutes killed the game as a contest.

He now expects them to show Celtic they are over the defeat and ready for the next challenge.

"What better game to get yourself back up for?" he asked.

"Obviously there was disappointment around the club on Monday, that's only natural. But we're over it now and what an opportunity we have on Wednesday night.

"We were in the game for 55 minutes, make no mistake, so we'll make sure we're ready to go again. That's the belief, they're not shattered by any stretch of the imagination."

He added: "They're extremely disappointed because for me the game was only bubbling.

"We didn't lose because of that decision, the game was effectively over because of the decision but we didn't lose it."

Robinson had been pleased with the optimism his players had shown before Moussa Dembele converted from the spot.

"We had just had a world-class save from Craig Gordon from Louis Moult," he said.

"We had a potential penalty claim turned down, so the game was just heating up.

"We put Craig Tanner on, we were going with three forwards, we were being brave. We might have got countered, we might have lost 3-0, who knows?"

He added: "But I thought it was a really competitive game, which the Celtic players actually said to me afterwards.

"We intend to make it that again on Wednesday night and we're right up for it again. They couldn't break us down, they looked a little bit rattled in terms of what their decision-making would be.

"We didn't concede any goals after the penalty, when we were down to ten men. Celtic know they were in a game for 55 minutes and we know the same. Everyone's fit, firing and ready to go."