  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson: We will be more than a match for Celtic again

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Motherwell are confident ahead of the league clash at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Stephen Robinson came up against Brendan Rodgers at the weekend.
Stephen Robinson came up against Brendan Rodgers at the weekend. SNS

Stephen Robinson believes his Motherwell side will be more than a match for Celtic when they face each other again on Wednesday.

The Steelmen lost Sunday's League Cup final at Hampden but he says Wednesday's Scottish Premiership tie at Fir Park against Brendan Rodgers' men is the ideal fixture to bounce back in.

Celtic have now stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 65 games after winning 2-0 at the national stadium and securing their fourth consecutive trophy.

Robinson says his side showed they were capable of challenging the champions in their first meeting of the season but believes the controversial penalty decision on 55 minutes killed the game as a contest.

He now expects them to show Celtic they are over the defeat and ready for the next challenge.

"What better game to get yourself back up for?" he asked.

"Obviously there was disappointment around the club on Monday, that's only natural. But we're over it now and what an opportunity we have on Wednesday night.

"We were in the game for 55 minutes, make no mistake, so we'll make sure we're ready to go again. That's the belief, they're not shattered by any stretch of the imagination."

He added: "They're extremely disappointed because for me the game was only bubbling.

"We didn't lose because of that decision, the game was effectively over because of the decision but we didn't lose it."

'I thought it was a really competitive game, which the Celtic players actually said to me afterwards. We intend to make that again on Wednesday.'
Stephen Robinson, Motherwell manager

Robinson had been pleased with the optimism his players had shown before Moussa Dembele converted from the spot.

"We had just had a world-class save from Craig Gordon from Louis Moult," he said.

"We had a potential penalty claim turned down, so the game was just heating up.

"We put Craig Tanner on, we were going with three forwards, we were being brave. We might have got countered, we might have lost 3-0, who knows?"

He added: "But I thought it was a really competitive game, which the Celtic players actually said to me afterwards.

"We intend to make it that again on Wednesday night and we're right up for it again. They couldn't break us down, they looked a little bit rattled in terms of what their decision-making would be.

"We didn't concede any goals after the penalty, when we were down to ten men. Celtic know they were in a game for 55 minutes and we know the same. Everyone's fit, firing and ready to go."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.