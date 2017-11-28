Derek McInnes: No Premiership teams fitter than Aberdeen

The Dons boss is not worried about his side playing three games in eight days.

Derek McInnes: Pleased with strength of squad. SNS

Derek McInnes is not worried about his Aberdeen players taking on three games in eight days because he believes they are the fittest team in the Scottish Premiership.

His Dons side beat Kilmarnock at the weekend before going into a double header against Rangers on Wednesday and then Sunday.

McInnes says he plans to utilise the strength and depth of his squad over the eight days.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Ibrox, McInnes said he has confidence in his players' ability to tackle the heavy schedule.

"Rangers had an extra couple of days ahead of this one but that doesn't really matter too much for us," he said referring to the Light Blues' 2-1 defeat to Dundee on Friday.

"My players are fit as, there is no fitter team in the league. We're strong, we have plenty good fitness levels about us. As a squad we're strong and we have everyone fit and available at the minute.

"We've got that luxury, when there's no injuries or suspensions, to be able to change things about. I always feel the strength of our squad comes through when we have this type of schedule."

He added: "Although I was pleased with a lot about Sunday that's not to say that I'd be adverse to changing one or two things.

"Then we'll come through this and look at Sunday again. But three games in a week isn't a problem for us when we have a full squad."