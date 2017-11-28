No action for Kipre and Sinclair after League Cup final

The Motherwell defender and Celtic striker will not be cited for controversial incidents.

Cedric Kipre was not booked for the challenge on Moussa Dembele. SNS

Motherwell's Cedric Kipre and Celtic's Scott Sinclair will not face disciplinary action by the Scottish FA for their respective controversial incidents in the League Cup final.

The 20-year-old defender caught Moussa Dembele's shin when he challenged him early in the first half of their 2-0 defeat at Hampden.

Sinclair was then fouled by Kipre in the 55th minute, which led to Celtic scoring their second goal from the penalty spot.

Many supporters, however, were angered by how easily the striker appeared to go down when referee Craig Thomson judging Kipre pulled on his arm.

Motherwell have decided not to appeal the red card shown to the French defender for the incident.

Sinclair will face no punishment for his involvement because it would not be possible to prove the force of the contact.

Meanwhile, the SFA's compliance officer will not to take action against the Frenchman for the challenge on Dembele, which went unpunished by Thomson.

The Celtic striker reacted to the tackle after the game on Sunday, tweeting: "Another trophy, another win. Almost lost my leg there."