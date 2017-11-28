The striker is fed up of the Ibrox club failing to string together a run of wins.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5661049474001-miller-i-m-bored-of-talking-about-rangers-poor-form.jpg" />

Kenny Miller is bored of talking about "the same old nonsense every week" when it comes to Rangers' inconsistent run of form.

The striker is frustrated by his side's inability to string a run of three victories together since December 2016 and is fed up with having to focus on it.

He says their inconsistency is not down to the uncertainty surrounding the managerial vacancy, though, and cannot be used as an excuse.

"We need to find a level of consistency, this is why we are where we are at the moment," he said.

"We never put any kind of runs together, we win two games and it's like there's a... I wouldn't say complacency but there's a feeling of relief that we've managed to put some results together.

"And then you see what's happened in the next two games, the performances have not been anywhere near as good as what they have.

"We need to correct that and I've said that all along. I'm bored of saying it actually, really bored saying levels of consistency and performances, and same old nonsense every week but that is the facts."

Rangers are preparing to take on Aberdeen twice in the space of five days and Miller says it is the ideal chance to bounce back and show their lack of form is not due to interim boss Graeme Murty.

"I think it existed before [the managerial uncertainty] as well," he said. "It's something we're trying to work hard on but I don't think you can put your finger on it.

"It's every day, coming into your work and working hard whether you're in the team or not.

"We know there's a lot of negative things surrounding the team at the moment because we're under-performing but what a chance to put that right in the next couple of games against a very good opposition."