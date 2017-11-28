  • STV
  • MySTV

Miller: I'm bored of talking about Rangers' poor form

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The striker is fed up of the Ibrox club failing to string together a run of wins.

Kenny Miller is bored of talking about "the same old nonsense every week" when it comes to Rangers' inconsistent run of form.

The striker is frustrated by his side's inability to string a run of three victories together since December 2016 and is fed up with having to focus on it.

He says their inconsistency is not down to the uncertainty surrounding the managerial vacancy, though, and cannot be used as an excuse.

"We need to find a level of consistency, this is why we are where we are at the moment," he said.

"We never put any kind of runs together, we win two games and it's like there's a... I wouldn't say complacency but there's a feeling of relief that we've managed to put some results together.

"And then you see what's happened in the next two games, the performances have not been anywhere near as good as what they have.

"We need to correct that and I've said that all along. I'm bored of saying it actually, really bored saying levels of consistency and performances, and same old nonsense every week but that is the facts."

Rangers are preparing to take on Aberdeen twice in the space of five days and Miller says it is the ideal chance to bounce back and show their lack of form is not due to interim boss Graeme Murty.

"I think it existed before [the managerial uncertainty] as well," he said. "It's something we're trying to work hard on but I don't think you can put your finger on it.

"It's every day, coming into your work and working hard whether you're in the team or not.

"We know there's a lot of negative things surrounding the team at the moment because we're under-performing but what a chance to put that right in the next couple of games against a very good opposition."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.