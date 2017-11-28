Morelos doubt for Aberdeen fixture as Alves returns

Rangers will assess striker Alfredo Morelos closer to kick-off on Wednesday.

Bruno Alves (left) and Alfredo Morelos were both in Graeme Murty's injury update. SNS

Rangers welcome Bruno Alves back into their squad for the visit of Aberdeen on Wednesday but are sweating over the fitness of Alfredo Morelos.

The striker has been suffering with a pelvic injury and will be given a late assessment before interim boss Graeme Murty decides whether or not to include him.

Alves returns after missing the last two games, Rangers' defeats to Hamilton Accies and Dundee, with a back injury.

Murty also said Graham Dorrans, Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter are progressing well in their journeys back to full fitness.

"Bruno is fit and available for selection," he explained. "Alfredo is under the care of our physios.

"He took a really nasty bang to his iliac crest. He's got a lot of swelling in that area, he's very sore and it's too soon to make a decision on him. We'll be making a decision on him nearer to the time.

"Graham Dorrans has just got back from London from his second course, Lee is progressing really well and Jordan is going day by day with the physios at the moment."