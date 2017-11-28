Murty: Rangers have made progress in new manager search

The interim boss says 'there's movement but we're not quite there yet'.

Graeme Murty says there has been "movement" in Rangers' search for a new manager but the club are "not quite there yet".

The under-20s coach has been in interim charge since Pedro Caixinha was sacked at the end of October.

His side have won two games and been defeated twice since he stepped into the hot seat and they are now preparing for the visit of second placed Aberdeen on Wednesday evening.

Murty provided an update on their quest for a new boss while maintaining his opinion patience is key during this time.

"The process is ongoing, there's movement but we're not quite there yet," he said. "To get the next five, six, seven years right we need to take our time now to get this appointment right.

"In the next five years we want to be at the top of this league, we want to be closing the gap or even surpassing our opponents on the other side of the city, getting past Aberdeen and making sure we're at the top table of Scottish football.

"If we take a little bit more time now to get this appointment right we actually get the next five years of progress, securing this football club at the top of the league and that's crucial to this team."