Dembele doubt for Celtic's crucial clash with Anderlecht

The striker is feeling the after-effects of Cedric Kipre's controversial challenge.

Moussa Dembele was caught by Cedric Kipre in the League Cup final. SNS

Moussa Dembele is a doubt for Celtic's final group stage match of the Champions League against Anderlecht after feeling the effects of a challenge by Cedric Kipre.

The striker was caught in the shin by the Motherwell defender early in the League Cup final on Sunday but initially stayed on the pitch.

He was replaced by Leigh Griffiths shortly after scoring Celtic's second of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

Kipre will not face retrospective punishment from the Scottish FA for the controversial challenge on Dembele.

He will serve a ban in next season's competition after his club confirmed they will not appeal the red card he was shown later in the game.

Dembele has been ruled out of Celtic's visit to Fir Park on Wednesday evening and is unlikely to return for the Scottish Premiership tie against the Steelmen at Celtic Park three days later.

Assistant manager Chris Davies says the Hoops will have to wait for the swelling to settle before deciding if he can feature in the European fixture next Tuesday.

"Moussa's got a bad knock and twist of the ankle," he explained. "Thankfully it's not what it could have been, which is a long-term one.

"He was limping around after it. The more you watch it back in the replays, the worse it gets. He is, luckily, quite robust physically and he got away with it.

"It's likely he will be (out for the weekend as well). We will just have to see how he responds. Obviously it's swollen and sore. We will find out in the next few days."

Celtic will qualify for the Europa League knockout stages if they avoid a four-goal home defeat against Anderlecht.

Dembele could be struggling to make the game.

"We will just have to see how it goes," Davies said. "It's quite difficult to tell when it's 48-72 hours after that kind of injury, that twist and contact. We will just have to see but hopefully he will be available for that."

Nir Bitton will also miss Wednesday's trip to Fir Park after a knock forced him out of the final.