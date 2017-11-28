  • STV
  • MySTV

Dembele doubt for Celtic's crucial clash with Anderlecht

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The striker is feeling the after-effects of Cedric Kipre's controversial challenge.

Moussa Dembele was caught by Cedric Kipre in the League Cup final.
Moussa Dembele was caught by Cedric Kipre in the League Cup final. SNS

Moussa Dembele is a doubt for Celtic's final group stage match of the Champions League against Anderlecht after feeling the effects of a challenge by Cedric Kipre.

The striker was caught in the shin by the Motherwell defender early in the League Cup final on Sunday but initially stayed on the pitch.

He was replaced by Leigh Griffiths shortly after scoring Celtic's second of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

Kipre will not face retrospective punishment from the Scottish FA for the controversial challenge on Dembele. 

He will serve a ban in next season's competition after his club confirmed they will not appeal the red card he was shown later in the game.

Dembele has been ruled out of Celtic's visit to Fir Park on Wednesday evening and is unlikely to return for the Scottish Premiership tie against the Steelmen at Celtic Park three days later.

Assistant manager Chris Davies says the Hoops will have to wait for the swelling to settle before deciding if he can feature in the European fixture next Tuesday.

"Moussa's got a bad knock and twist of the ankle," he explained. "Thankfully it's not what it could have been, which is a long-term one.

"He was limping around after it. The more you watch it back in the replays, the worse it gets. He is, luckily, quite robust physically and he got away with it.

"It's likely he will be (out for the weekend as well). We will just have to see how he responds. Obviously it's swollen and sore. We will find out in the next few days."

Celtic will qualify for the Europa League knockout stages if they avoid a four-goal home defeat against Anderlecht.

Dembele could be struggling to make the game.

"We will just have to see how it goes," Davies said. "It's quite difficult to tell when it's 48-72 hours after that kind of injury, that twist and contact. We will just have to see but hopefully he will be available for that."

Nir Bitton will also miss Wednesday's trip to Fir Park after a knock forced him out of the final.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.