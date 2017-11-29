McInnes: Aberdeen were negligent in loss to Rangers

The Dons boss criticised Ryan Christie for his red card in the defeat at Ibrox.

Derek McInnes was unhappy with his side's performance. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has criticised his team's performance in their 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox and said they'll be better when the sides meet at Pittodrie on Sunday.

McInnes saw his side comprehensively beaten and the gap between the teams reduced to three points as a double from James Tavernier and a goal from Carlos Pena saw Rangers win.

The Aberdeen manager didn't hold back in his assessment of the performance.

"I expect a more complete performance on Sunday," he said. "I expect us to impose ourselves far better than we did tonight.

"I've seen us losing headers inches above strikers, I've seen us not competing for second balls in the middle of the park.

"I thought we were negligent and that is a complete right across the board. We win together and lose together."

McInnes will be forced to change his team when the sides meet again this weekend after Ryan Christie was sent off for collecting two yellow cards. The manager thought the dismissal was avoidable and costly.

"Ryan has to learn," he said. "He got himself sent off foolishly.

"Now we're without him for Sunday.

"He suffers and we suffer as well."