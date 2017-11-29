Rangers set the benchmark in Ibrox win, says Murty

The caretaker manager saw his players respond to consecutive defeats.

Impressed: Murty said his players showed their ability. SNS Group

Graeme Murty has laid down a challenge to Rangers' players, telling them that the performance in their 3-0 over Aberdeen has to be the norm and not the exception.

The Ibrox side closed the gap on second place to three points thanks to two goals from James Tavernier and one from Carlos Pena and caretaker boss Murty was delighted with the nature of the win.

After back to back defeats at the hands of Hamilton and Dundee, he said that there was now a level of performance that he wanted the team to reach on a regular basis.

"It has to be the benchmark," said Murty. "That level of intensity, that grit, that fight and that level of quality.



"You saw all those aspects from the team tonight.

"It's a helluva standard to live up to but if you want to play in this team that's the level you need to get to."

The coach had reshaped his side, with Ross McCrorie playing at the base of a midfield diamond and Murty singled him out for praise.

"In the big games you are looking for the big characters and I didn't think anyone stood up any bigger than a young lad called Ross McCrorie," he said.

"For a man of his tender years to put in that kind of performance in a position he's not too familiar with was exceptional. I thought he was outstanding."