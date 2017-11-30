Rodgers: Motherwell seem angry at everything right now

The Celtic boss said he thought Willie Collum was right to award his side a late penalty.

Proud: Rodgers was impressed with Celtic's fightback. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes referee Willie Collum made the right call in awarding his side a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Fir Park and shrugged off Motherwell's protests about the decision.

The champions' record-breaking unbeaten run looked to be under serious threat when Mikael Lustig scored an own goal after 78 minutes but Callum McGregor went down under a challenge from Andy Rose with just two minutes remaining and Scott Sinclair netted from the spot to earn a draw.

Motherwell players surrounded Collum after the controversial call, claiming there was no foul. The incident came just days after the League Cup final, which saw the decision to award Celtic a penalty after Scott Sinclair was judged to have been fouled by Cedric Kipre, who was sent off.

"They have been angry with a lot since Sunday, they seem to be angry with everything," Rodgers said.

"Again, their keeper made a great save, we should have finished it, the ball rebounds out, the player makes an attempt to get the ball, Callum steps in front, gets his body there and he knocks him over.

"And of you look at the referees decision, he is in the perfect position to give it so yes, I thought it was a penalty.

"Of course when you are the opposition, you probably think it's not.

"The team showed their spirit, we know we can score and we should have been more clinical.

"I am really proud of the team tonight."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, who said the draw felt like a defeat, wouldn't comment on the call.

"I am not going to talk about the decision," he said.

"I am going to talk about the game, two good teams, both trying to win the game. Celtic had a lot of chances so did we.

"Trevor Carson was outstanding, let's talk about Allan Campbell's performance, Chris Cadden, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, there was some quality performances out there.

"Let's not talk about the refs. I can't control them, I can't change it.

"I am not going to make any comment on it at all."