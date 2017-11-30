  • STV
  • MySTV

Festive fixtures key for Partick Thistle, says Archibald

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Jags will take on four other sides in the bottom half during December.

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald expects December to be a key month in the Jags' battle to avoid the drop.

The Firhill side, who are bottom in the Scottish Premiership, face eight games in December, including matches with four sides currently also in the bottom half - Kilmarnock, Dundee, Hamilton and Ross County.

Archibald is keen for the Jags to take full advantage of the festive fixture pile-up and believes his players will relish a run of "six pointers" against sides in and around them.

"It's a real good run of games," said Archibald. "Players enjoy having a lot of games, when they don't have to do a lot of training in between.

"We need to get points on board, we've got key games against teams around us. Although we are bottom of the league, we are in touching distance. Some of the games are real six pointers."

'Although we are bottom of the league, we are in touching distance. Some of the games are real six pointers.'
Alan Archibald

Meanwhile, Thistle recently revealed the results of its first survey of female supporters, with the Jags looking to build a strategy to attract more women at Firhill.

Archibald hopes the initiative reaps eventual rewards, as Thistle look to overcome the challenge posed by Glasgow's other inhabitants Rangers and Celtic.

He said: "We've tried over the last four or five years to get a product on the pitch that is enjoyable for the whole family, not just for the dad and for the boys, and hopefully that will continue.

"We are in Glasgow sandwiched between two massive clubs and if we can offer something different it can hopefully get a few hundred more fans in the door."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.