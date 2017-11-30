The Jags will take on four other sides in the bottom half during December.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5663124130001-festive-fixtures-key-for-partick-thistle-says-archibald.jpg" />

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald expects December to be a key month in the Jags' battle to avoid the drop.

The Firhill side, who are bottom in the Scottish Premiership, face eight games in December, including matches with four sides currently also in the bottom half - Kilmarnock, Dundee, Hamilton and Ross County.

Archibald is keen for the Jags to take full advantage of the festive fixture pile-up and believes his players will relish a run of "six pointers" against sides in and around them.

"It's a real good run of games," said Archibald. "Players enjoy having a lot of games, when they don't have to do a lot of training in between.

"We need to get points on board, we've got key games against teams around us. Although we are bottom of the league, we are in touching distance. Some of the games are real six pointers."

'Although we are bottom of the league, we are in touching distance. Some of the games are real six pointers.' Alan Archibald

Meanwhile, Thistle recently revealed the results of its first survey of female supporters, with the Jags looking to build a strategy to attract more women at Firhill.

Archibald hopes the initiative reaps eventual rewards, as Thistle look to overcome the challenge posed by Glasgow's other inhabitants Rangers and Celtic.

He said: "We've tried over the last four or five years to get a product on the pitch that is enjoyable for the whole family, not just for the dad and for the boys, and hopefully that will continue.

"We are in Glasgow sandwiched between two massive clubs and if we can offer something different it can hopefully get a few hundred more fans in the door."