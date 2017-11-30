  • STV
Scott Brown: Celtic players hit by coins every week

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Celtic captain says it is becoming a serious problem and someone will soon be hurt.

Controversy: Scott Brown says more important matters need to be addressed.
Scott Brown says Celtic players are hit by coins being thrown by rival fans on a weekly basis.

He has warned someone will eventually get seriously hurt if the problem is not addressed.

The Celtic captain helped his side come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Callum McGregor won a penalty three minutes from the end, their second to cause controversy in four days after Scott Sinclair also went down inside the box in Sunday's League Cup final.

Brown acknowledged there have been a lot of decisions to discuss this week but says there are more serious matters to address.

He believes his side are targeted because rival fans are annoyed at their 66-game unbeaten run and he said not enough is being done to protect players.

When asked about the heated reception Scott Sinclair received at Fir Park he said: "He was delighted with that. Especially when he scored the penalty.

"He silenced the crowd but it didn't silence all the coins that were being thrown. I made a pound again, flying, I'm getting good at this game.

"There's a lot of talk about decisions but people are being hit by coins and getting stuff thrown at them pretty much every week now just because we're doing so well in the league and the away fans don't like that."

Brown said his teammate Leigh Griffiths is a particular target as a set piece specialist.

"We've understood it's part and parcel with going away now," he said.

"Leigh Griffiths is hitting corners and getting things thrown at him. People have got to make sure we're OK as well.

"When you're hitting a corner or a free kick, I know teams that shout and sing whatever they want but you can't be throwing things. It's not setting a good example. It's more when we go away from home."

He added: "Don't get me wrong, every (group of) fans have probably had their time but it's starting to get more and more.

"We're just getting used to it now. You take a corner and you have to look over your shoulder to see what's coming.

"Eventually someone will get hit in the head with a coin but until that happens probably nothing will be done about it. You can't see right away who's throwing the coin but there is CCTV at games to look back on."

Motherwell have been contacted for comment.

