Rodgers rejects claims Celtic players go down easily

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The manager dismissed the accusations, lauding his 'super honest' group.

Brendan Rodgers: 'We don't need validation from anyone.'
Brendan Rodgers has rejected claims his Celtic players go down easily, lauding his group as "super honest".

He pointed to the club's SFA Fair Play award for last season as proof of his assertion.

Celtic salvaged a 1-1 draw against Motherwell on Wednesday after referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot after a challenge on Callum McGregor with two minutes remaining. Scott Sinclair converted the penalty.

The controversial decision came just days after the Scottish champions were awarded a penalty in the League Cup final against the same opponents.

Scott Sinclair was judged to have been fouled by Cedric Kipre, who was sent off. Moussa Dembele converted the penalty.

Rodgers said: "We don't need validation from anyone. This group work tirelessly, they do what the best do and give that extra percentage every day in training.

"We are a team who like to win on the scoreboard but we also want to do so by being the most sporting team and I think we shown that last year and have shown that up until now.

"The players are absolutely brilliant in their approach."

He added: "I think we won the Fair Play award last year so we have values as a club and as a team that we go by.

"We have got two penalty decisions that have been our first two penalties this season.

"This is a group of players that are super honest and the refs have been in good positions to give them."

'We don't get as many penalties as we should, we commit more people into the box but up until last night we were bottom of the table for penalties.'
Brendan Rodgers

Motherwell players surrounded Collum after the controversial decision at Fir Park, claiming there was no foul.

Rodgers believes the call was the right one, and a timely one too.

He added: "Sometimes you get the decision, sometimes you don't. We had a number last year that cost us points but it happens. I think it was a penalty.

"We don't get as many penalties as we should, we commit more people into the box but I think up until that penalty last night we were bottom of the table for penalties.

"It's unfortunate, it was a clumsy challenge but over the last few days Motherwell have complained about quite a lot."

Club captain Scott Brown claimed earlier that Celtic players were being pelted by coins from rival fans on a weekly basis.

Rodgers, though, was unaware of the issue.

"That's the first I've heard," he said. "If it's happening, it's not something anything would like to see or we want in the game."

Rodgers confirmed Patrick Roberts is out of next week's Champions League clash with Anderlecht due to a hamstring injury.

Nir Bitton and Moussa Dembele participated in training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of Motherwell's visit to Parkhead this weekend.

