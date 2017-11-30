Lennon confirms training ground bust-up with Stokes

The Hibernian head coach reveals it led to the striker being left out of a game.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has confirmed he had a training ground bust-up with Anthony Stokes that led to the player being left out of a game.

Lennon confirmed there had been "an incident" involving him and the striker, though he did not reveal details of the confrontation.

Stokes is training with the first team squad but was not even on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Hamilton on Saturday.

"It's been dealt with so he's back in the squad," he said.

"It was an isolated incident but I felt that I wasn't going to tolerate it. He understands it and he's back in training this week and he's in contention to start at the weekend."

Stokes is back at Hibernian for a third spell, having spent the 2009/10 season at Easter Road before Lennon signed him for Celtic.

The forward returned to the club on loan in January 2016 and helped Hibs lift the Scottish Cup.

After a disappointing spell with Blackburn, Stokes joined up with Lennon again in the summer and has scored five goals in 11 games.