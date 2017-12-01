Football Talk: Karanka Rangers link, O'Neill release cost

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Link: Could Karanka be Rangers manager? SNS Group

It was inevitable that Dave King's comments at the Rangers AGM would fuel speculation about the next manager at Ibrox and, sure enough, there's a new name in the frame.

King told shareholders that there would be movement on appointing Pedro Caixinha's successor "soon" and all of a sudden the odds on former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka taking the post were slashed.

However, the Rangers chairman's comments that they were looking at managers under contract elsewhere prompted many to think about a club in the north east. Could Derek McInnes be in the frame? His name hasn't been mentioned before...

The Ibrox vacancy isn't the only one making the news today. It's been revealed that the Scottish FA would have to agree to meet Michael O'Neill's £500,000 compensation costs before they get the chance to speak to their top target.

The SPFL's experiment in running a Rivalry Week is going well. The Aberdeen v Rangers double header has Graeme Shinnie hoping Dons players will redeem themselves on Sunday after losing at Ibrox.

The Motherwell v Celtic trilogy is a little more heated. So far the story involves controversial tackles, debate over penalties, allegations of coin-throwing, mention of strawberry Chewits, a good old-fashioned Club Statement, accusations of vandalism and a complaint to the Scottish FA about refereeing.

There's still a game to be played between the two this weekend.

Top stories

The back pages