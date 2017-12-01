  • STV
Kilmarnock forward keen to avoid wrath of Steve Clarke

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Rory McKenzie says the players saw another side to their boss after losing to Aberdeen.

Rory McKenzie says manager Steve Clarke has transformed training at Kilmarnock.
Kilmarnock's players saw a different side to boss Steve Clarke after Sunday's defeat to Aberdeen and do not want to see it again, says forward Rory McKenzie.

The hosts went behind to Derek McInnes' Dons after just 54 seconds in their 3-1 defeat and conceded a second after 12 minutes to cap a start their manager branded "disgraceful".

Clarke made the players watch the errors of their ways earlier in the week on the big screen in an effort to stamp out the mistakes that crept in during the opening stages against Aberdeen.

McKenzie said: "It's never nice, when you go and see the projector after a loss but it's beneficial. We had to see the mistakes we made individually and as a team and have learned from that.

"Of course, it has been positive since day one, Sunday was the first time we have been very poor.

"You are going to see a change to the manager in and around the place, it shows that he won't stand for it and rightly so, I hope it doesn't happen again."

While Killie have secured just one win in five, McKenzie insists the introduction of a manager with Premier League experience has reinvigorated the Ayrshire outfit.

He said: "The training has been night and day, the sessions have been a lot of fun. It's tough work but it's structured very well, you know it's going to be a good drill and will be beneficial to you as a player.

"Apart from Sunday we've been taking that into games, I think we've all become better players because of the manager."

With seven games in December, former Chelsea coach Clarke has spent the week stamping out issues raised last week in a bid to prepare the players for a 'key period' in the campaign.

Clarke: "It's been really positive, we've worked on a lot of issues that were raised last week on the training pitch, going forward we will see the benefit of the results.

"All the teams will be looking at the next seven games and thinking they can shape their season over the next four weeks, and that's how we are thinking about it."

