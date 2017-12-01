  • STV
Robinson: People above me want clarification on decisions

Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj

The Motherwell boss says he does not expect anything to come out of it.

Unhappy: Robinson says controversy overshadowed performances.
SNS Group

Motherwell boss Steve Robinson says the club's hierarchy want clarification of recent refereeing decisions but he does not expect anything to come out of it.

There has been controversy over the side's two matches with Celtic and match official's decisions have been highlighted.

Robinson was unhappy at the penalty awarded to Celtic in the League Cup final when Cedric Kipre was sent off for a foul on Scott Sinclair and Celtic doubled their lead from the spot.

When the sides met in the league on Wednesday night, a late penalty decision when Callum McGregor was fouled by Andy Rose enabled Celtic to equalise and keep their lengthy unbeaten record.

In a statement from Motherwell that covered several issues from the two matches, the club said they had contacted the Scottish FA to make their feelings known and request feedback.

Robinson, who believes the referees made the wrong call in both games, said the complaints would not give his team better results.

"That's for the people above me," he said. "I'm expecting nothing. Let's be honest, Celtic won the cup and we're not going to change that.

"They came back and took a point the other night, we took a point off the champions. That's facts and we're not going to change it.

"All the appealing and all the moaning in the world isn't going to change that. I'm not hoping to achieve anything except a win on Saturday."

He added: "Personally, I don't anything will come out of it. You're not going to start the final from 55 minutes again. I can't imagine that's going to happen.

"People above me want clarification of decisions. I know they've spoken to them and I'm sure I'll hear the outcome but the reality is that it's not going to change anything."

Motherwell's statement also addressed claims from Celtic captain Scott Brown that they had objects thrown at them from the home support.

The club said they would take action if individuals were identified and Robinson said there was no place for that behaviour.

"We totally condemn it," he said. "We don't want that at the football club and that has no place in football whatsoever."

The manager dismissed the idea of there being any "needle" between the teams as they prepared to play Celtic again. Instead, he felt the controversy had overshadowed his team's achievements.

"It's a tough week," he said. "Three games in six days against the champions, unbeaten in 66 games, is tough for a wee club like Motherwell.

"The fact there's been so much publicity around it means that they must have been decent games and must have been competitive.

"Nobody's really spoken about that. Nobody's spoken about the fact that we took a point off the champions and were very unlucky not to get three points. The final was very close up until a decision changed the game.

"Nobody's spoken about the football, just the controversial aspects and decisions."

