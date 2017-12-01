  • STV
  • MySTV

Graeme Murty: Nothing will compare to managing Rangers

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Interim boss Graeme Murty says it will be hard to find a club that compares to Rangers.

Graeme Murty has been interim Rangers boss since Pedro Caixinha's sacking.
Graeme Murty has been interim Rangers boss since Pedro Caixinha's sacking. SNS

Interim boss Graeme Murty believes it will be nigh-on impossible to replicate the feeling of managing Rangers elsewhere.

The former Scotland international has been warming the Ibrox hotseat on a temporary basis since Pedro Caixinha's sacking from the role five weeks ago.

With the Rangers hierarchy confirming the club is making progress in their search for a permanent successor to the Portuguese coach, Sunday's trip to Pittodrie could be Murty's last match in charge of the Light Blues.

Asked if his second stint in charge of Rangers had reaffirmed his management ambitions, Murty said it would be very difficult to match the emotion of leading the club.

He said: "It's a marvellous honour to be sitting here talking to the media and being at the forefront of what this football club are trying to do because when you see what this club is all about, it really is a fantastic environment.

"As to management, I don't know where I could go that gives me the same feeling that this place does but that is something I will have to take away and have a look at and consider alongside my family.

"Since I've come to this place I've been fascinated and a little awestruck at the size and scale of the operation, the depth of feeling that it engenders in the support and the players, it's a very special club.

"Nothing could compare to this place, it is singular and out their on its own."

'Nothing could compare to this place, it is singular and out their on it's own.'
Graeme Murty on managing Rangers

After last Friday's setback in Dundee, Murty rejigged his side's formation and starting line-up against Aberdeen, employing Carlos Pena and Ross McCrorie at opposing ends of a midfield diamond.

Murty praised the duo's displays as Rangers won 3-0.

"We changed the shape slightly, it gave Carlos (Pena) the freedom to get into the box and, lo and behold, he did what he does which is get in the box and score goals," he said.

"Him coming in and scoring, I'm not sure what more a manager can ask of a player coming back into the team.

"I asked him to play as a number ten, a very nuanced position, and he went and did that, showing some wonderful touches.

"Carlos has had to adapt to an awful lot. He's come across the continent to a new environment, new playing styles and refereeing standards and now he has had to adapt to a new manager and style of play."

He added: "Ross is a young man with lots to learn but he can take his attributes and play lots of positions - at centre half, both sides full back and at holding midfielder.

"He's good enough to cope in new situations.

"He's been working close to Bruno (Alves), Danny (Wilson) and Fabio (Cardoso). He sees high-level operators and these habits rub off. He's still a young man and it's our job to maximise his potential."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.