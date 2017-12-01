Wilson: Rangers cannot get carried away with beating Dons

The defender says his side have to find consistency and build on the 3-0 victory.

Progress: Wilson said Rangers impressed on Wednesday. SNS Group

Rangers defender Danny Wilson says his side cannot get carried away with their victory over Aberdeen as they prepare to travel to Pittodrie.

The Ibrox side impressed on home turf as they took a 3-0 win from the first of two back-to-back matches between the teams.

Wilson was cautious when assessing the performance, saying stringing together consistent results was the challenge.

"We're not going to get too carried away with it because look at the previous two games being two defeats," he said.

"So you should never get too high or too low. We know we performed well on Wednesday night and we look forward to Sunday where hopefully we can try to replicate that.

"We've been inconsistent this season, which has been the most frustrating thing. You have the two previous results and then you see what we are capable of.

"We know we need to be better and we have a tough game on Sunday so we're looking forward to it."

Rangers suffered defeat against Hamilton and Dundee before facing the Dons and a tactical change from caretaker boss Graeme Murty got the best out of his players.

Wilson said the key would be replicating that level of performance in a different environment at Pittodrie.

"I would say it's up there [as our best performance of the season]," he said.

"In terms of the result and the way we were playing going into that game to dig out the result in the manner we did was pleasing for us.

"We just need to show it more often and that's been a problem for us."

He added: "It's obviously different. They'll be at home and I imagine they would be not happy about how things turned out the other night so they'll want to put on a performance for their fans and we'll have to be ready for that.

"We'll have a good travelling support like we always do up there and we want to make sure they go home happy."