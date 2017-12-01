Watch the draw for the 2018 Russia World Cup live

The 32 qualified teams will learn their fate at the draw, which is being held in Moscow.

After two years of qualifying, 32 teams have reached the World Cup finals in Russia and today is the day they'll find out who they will play in the finals next summer.

Sadly, Scotland didn't make it but you can watch the draw live from 3pm on the player above and pick the side you'll be supporting as they go up against the world's best.

The draw will take place at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow and will be presented by Gary Lineker and Maria Komandnaya. Guests from each one of the top-eight ranked sides will help conduct the draw, including Diego Maradona, Cafu, Laurent Blanc and Fabio Cannavaro.

The sides have been split into four pots of seeds, based on the FIFA ranking and with hosts Russia also included in the top seeds.

One team from each pot goes into every group, which could throw up some tough sections with Spain and England both in the second pot.