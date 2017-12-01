McInnes: Rangers job 'sideshow' has not distracted Dons

The Aberdeen boss denies speculation about the vacancy has made games untimely.

Derek McInnes watches on as Aberdeen lose 3-0 to Rangers. SNS

Derek McInnes has denied persistent speculation about the Rangers vacancy has made back-to-back games with the Ibrox club untimely.

The Aberdeen boss has suggested the "sideshow" is for others to discuss.

The Dons succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Rangers on Wednesday but have the chance to exact revenge on Sunday when Graeme Murty's men travel to Pittodrie.

McInnes has been among the front-runners to take over in Govan since Pedro Caixinha's dismissal five weeks ago.

Asked if focus on the double-header had been magnified by continual rumours linking him with the vacancy, McInnes said the Dons have always concentrated on the job at hand.

"Not for us, it's been magnified by others," he said. "We are professionals and just get on with the job, it's always about the game. Everything else is a sideshow for other people to talk about.

"We've had such a poor record at Ibrox but we did expect more of ourselves having won there last time out. But we've now got an immediate opportunity to put smiles on the supporters faces again.

"All the talk if for others, we'll just concentrate on the job"

'You can look at tactics too much, there still must be a desire to win tackles and headers. We're all responsible, there's no finger pointing.' Derek McInnes

McInnes switched to a back five in an attempt to combat alterations made by interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty on Wednesday.

The Dons started poorly, going behind to an early penalty, with the manager saying both himself and the players were to blame.

He said: "Rangers go with a different shape and tactically we tried to deal with that, whether we got that right or wrong remains to be seen.

"But you can look at tactics too much, there still must be a desire to win tackles and headers. Regardless of tactics, we never done that and we let Rangers get their tails up.

"We're all responsible, there's no finger pointing, just a collective responsibility to do better."