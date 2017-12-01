Groups revealed in draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia

England will face Belgium in Group G while Spain and Portugal drawn in Group B.

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been made. PA

After two years of qualifying, 32 nations found out who they will play at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Sadly Scotland did not make it but there are still groups to capture the imagination of football supporters around the world.

England face Roberto Martinez's Belgium in Group G's glamour tie, while Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal go toe-to-toe in Group B.

Hosts Russia kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia.

Group A

Russia

Uruguay

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Iran

Morocco

Group C

France

Peru

Denmark

Australia

Group D

Argentina

Croatia

Iceland

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

England

Tunisia

Panama

Group H