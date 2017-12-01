Groups revealed in draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia
England will face Belgium in Group G while Spain and Portugal drawn in Group B.
After two years of qualifying, 32 nations found out who they will play at next summer's World Cup in Russia.
Sadly Scotland did not make it but there are still groups to capture the imagination of football supporters around the world.
England face Roberto Martinez's Belgium in Group G's glamour tie, while Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal go toe-to-toe in Group B.
Hosts Russia kick off the tournament against Saudi Arabia.
Group A
- Russia
- Uruguay
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
Group B
- Portugal
- Spain
- Iran
- Morocco
Group C
- France
- Peru
- Denmark
- Australia
Group D
- Argentina
- Croatia
- Iceland
- Nigeria
Group E
- Brazil
- Switzerland
- Costa Rica
- Serbia
Group F
- Germany
- Mexico
- Sweden
- South Korea
Group G
- Belgium
- England
- Tunisia
- Panama
Group H
- Poland
- Columbia
- Senegal
- Japan