Ryan Edwards: As player or fan, I'm going to World Cup

The Jags winger says he will be with the Australia in Russia whether he gets picked or not.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5664498835001-ryan-edwards-i-ll-go-to-world-cup-whether-i-m-picked-or-not.jpg" />

Partick Thistle's Australian midfielder Ryan Edwards says he will be booking a seat on a plane to Russia for next summer's World Cup, be it as a player or fan.

The 24-year-old has represented Australia at youth level and was called up the senior squad in March.

Australia secured their spot in Russia last month and were grouped alongside France, Peru and Denmark in Group C in Friday's draw.

Edwards says the prospect of pulling on the gold jersey at next summer's showpiece offers added motivation for him this campaign.

He said: "I'm always wanting to do well and put in a good performance. Now Australia have qualified, it's brilliant for the country and for players like myself looking to get into the team.

"It gives me extra motivation to try to make the squad. Hopefully I can be on the radar and try and knock on the door, but if not I'll be supporting the team, and will probably go to Russia myself.

He added: "100% I'd go, hopefully as a player but if not as a fan. We had a difficult qualification, there's a new boss to come in so there's added excitement with that."