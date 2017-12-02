Dembele and Bitton fit for Celtic’s Champions League clash

The pair are not featuring against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Mousse Dembele and Nir Bitton have been passed fit for Celtic's Champions League clash against Anderlecht on Tuesday.

The sides meet in the final game of the group stages with Celtic looking to secure a Europa League spot.

The duo missed the midweek draw with Motherwell and are not featuring against them in today's Scottish Premiership clash.

Dembele was sidelined after feeling the effects of the Cedric Kipre's controversial challenge in the League Cup final last weekend.

Manager Brendan Rodgers also confirmed before Saturday's fixture that Bitton will be available for selection on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Patrick Roberts, who was ruled out of the Champions League fixture with a hamstring injury, is expected to be out for up to three months.