SPFL refuse to postpone ICT game after 14-hour journey

The squad were stuck on the A9 following a serious accident as they travelled to Dumfries.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson has hit out at the SPFL for not postponing their clash with Queen of the South after their journey to Dumfries took 14 hours.

The squad were held up in traffic following an accident on the A9. A woman is fighting for her life after a three-car crash at Killiecrankie near Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

Inverness' team bus left their stadium at 1pm on Friday but did not arrive in Dumfries until 3am on Saturday morning, 12 hours before their Scottish Championship fixture.

The club asked for their game to be postponed due to the players' fatigue and stress but Robertson said SPFL would not entertain their request.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Roberston said: "We were told by Iain Blair by text that he wanted the game to go ahead regardless of our situation. It's a very poor decision.

"If we don't play, we get fined £10-15,000. That's the ludicrous part. This is the people that allows Rangers and Celtic to cancel games to play glamour friendlies.

"Just because it's little old Inverness, it can't be allowed to happen.

"If he is ever sat on the A9 in a similar situation he might have some understanding.

"We were quite prepared that had the bus been in traffic at 12, we were going to turn back at Pitlochry and head back up the road."