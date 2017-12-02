A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

There were five top flight fixtures ahead of Sunday's meeting between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Players across the Premiership wore rainbow laces in support of LGBT people in sport. SNS

Celtic 5-1 Motherwell

The trilogy of meetings between Celtic and Motherwell within six days came to a close with the champions enjoying a 3-1 win at home.

Following a week of heated comments from both clubs it was Celtic who did their talking on the pitch with Odsonne Edouard netting a hat-trick.

Elliott Frear pulled one back for the visitors but substitute James Forrest killed the game on 76 minutes, extending their unbeaten run to 67 domestic games.

Hearts 1-1 Hamilton Accies

Xavier Tomas sealed a share of the spoils for Hamilton in a feisty affair in the captial.

Jamie Walker looked to have secured Hearts' first win at Tynecastle since the new main stand opened but drama ensued in the second half.

To follow up Jamie Brandon being sent off for two bookable fouls before the break, Hearts' management team of Craig Levein and Austin McPhee were then sent to the stand for separate incidents.

The game finished with Jon Daly in charge as Hearts conceded two points.

Partick Thistle 0-1 Hibernian

Hibs got back to winning ways with a narrow victory at Firhill, beating Partick Thistle 1-0.

Adam Barton turned the ball into his own net shortly after half time to gift the Edinburgh side all three points.

Ross County 0-2 Dundee

Dundee have now gone three games without defeat after beating Ross County 2-0 in the Highlands.

Mark O'Hara opened the scoring on 18 minutes with Faissal El Bakhtaoui netting his side's second just before stoppage time.

The result, coupled with Partick Thistle's defeat now means there's a four-point gap between Dundee and bottom of the table.

St Johnstone 1-2 Kilmarnock

Stuart Findlay opened the scoring for the visitors heading home after just 10 minutes but St Johnstone pulled level just before the break through Steven MacLean.

Eamonn Brophy turned a shot home midway through the second half to secure three vital points for Steve Clark's side.