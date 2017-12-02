Brendan Rodgers: Celtic did their talking on the pitch

The champions defeated Motherwell 5-1 after two heated encounters earlier in the week.

Brendan Rodgers celebrated Celtic reaching the landmark of 67 games unbeaten. SNS

Brendan Rodgers was pleased to see his Celtic side round off a heated week of playing Motherwell by doing their talking where it matters most.

The champions won their Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park 5-1 after also beating them 2-0 in last week's League Cup final and drawing 1-1 in the league on Wednesday.

The week has been dominated with talk from both sides as Motherwell voiced their anger at the controversial penalties that were awarded in each game.

Scott Brown accused Motherwell fans of throwing objects at his team mates while the home side also stated the extent of vandalism caused by the travelling support at Fir Park midweek.

But while Rodgers continued to maintain his players are honest and professional, he also praised the supporters on their journey to 67 domestic games without defeat.

Speaking after the victory the Celtic boss said: "It is not a debate. These are players who have got to 67 games unbeaten because of their professionalism, their honesty and how they devote their life to their profession.

"Along with their supporters, they have been absolutely brilliant.

"I understand Motherwell were probably hurt after the game on Sunday and that over-spilled to Wednesday but some of the nonsense that came out them this week was absolutely incredible.

"It's been three really good games, three tough games. I respect the emotions of them but we've done our talking on the pitch and that's where it should take place."

Odsonne Edouard netted three goals against Motherwell. SNS

Rodgers also confirmed the club have the option to make Odsonne Edouard's loan deal a permanent move when it expires at the end of the season.

The striker started only his second game of the season but grabbed the glory by scoring a hat-trick and going home with the match ball.

"He's been very good in training and I felt today we needed more mobility at the top of the field," Rodgers said.

"It was as good a performance you will see from a young player of his age. He had everything in his game, from his movement, mobility for the first goal - that was something we spoke to him about, he needs to be a real killer inside the box.

"His pace was always going to take him away from people and the third one was anticipation. He's really reading it and finishes it quickly.

"He then has a great move to complete James Forrest's goal so it really was the complete performance from a big, big talent who's been unfortunate not to get more game time."