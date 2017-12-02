Robinson: Some players went to Parkhead expecting nothing

The Motherwell manager was disappointed his side 'didn't turn up' to play Celtic.

Stephen Robinson was left frustrated at Celtic Park. SNS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was left frustrated his players 'didn't turn up' for the third meeting with Celtic in six days.

His side were defeated 5-1 in the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park after running them close in the previous two fixtures earlier in the week.

The Northern Irishman says some of his squad made the journey to the east of Glasgow not expecting to take anything from the game.

"We won't come with excuses of it being a hard week," he said after his side lost the League Cup final and then conceded late to draw with Celtic midweek. "We didn't turn up in the first half and it wasn't us.

"Celtic are a top-class team, they make changes and they bring in top-class footballers but if you are going to sit off them and let them do that to you then you have no chance.

"The game was effectively over at half-time. As well as out-playing us, they out-fought us and that is the biggest disappointment of the game really."

Odsonne Edouard netted a hat-trick while James Forrest scored a brace to sink the Steelmen and extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points ahead of Aberdeen's clash with Rangers on Sunday.

"We had a go at it in the second half," Robinson continued. "We chased the game and had a right go at it but it was too little, too late.

"We couldn't have got any worse than first half, we were poor and Celtic were very good.

"It was always going to be a hard task for us but I felt some of our boys turned up expecting nothing today, which is a disappointing thing because I certainly didn't and we didn't set them up that way.

"In the second half we showed what we were about, for 25 minutes we made a game of it but we were right up against it."