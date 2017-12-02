  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon wants to challenge Aberdeen and Rangers for second

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Hibernian boss says they are ahead of schedule since returning to the Premiership.

Neil Lennon was left fired up after his side's win in Glasgow.
Neil Lennon was left fired up after his side's win in Glasgow. SNS

Neil Lennon says his Hibernian side are ahead of schedule on their Scottish Premiership return and now he wants them to push Aberdeen and Rangers for second spot.

The Easter Road outfit spent three years out of the top-flight but have been steadily improving since clinching promotion in the summer.

And they have now moved to within a point of becoming Celtic's nearest challengers by beating Partick Thistle 1-0 at Firhill.

Lennon expected his team to be in the hunt for fourth place but ahead of a huge run of fixtures that sees them take on each of the top three in the space of just six days, he believes they should now be looking higher.

"I think we're ahead of our target so far, I must say," said the Northern Irishman. "I did think it would be Celtic leading the way then Aberdeen and Rangers next, with a fight then for the rest of the places.

"We want to break into that second bracket so we have given ourselves a good chance nearly half way through the season.

"So I think we are ahead of schedule. I'm more than pleased with the character in the team and the quality of football we're playing."

Lennon may have been pleased with his team's display at Firhill but there was little spark to a gritty contest that was decided just after half-time by Adam Barton's own goal.

Hibs had toiled during a drab first half and Lennon strode out on the pitch following his half-time team-talk to deliver one last rally cry just before the action resumed.

And it had the desired effect, with Lewis Stevenson luring Barton into a mistake as he fired the ball into the box from deep, with the midfielder's header creeping inside Tomas Cerny's post.

But Lennon said: "I think they may have responded more to what I said in the dressing room.

"I thought we were in the ascendancy the last 20 minutes of the first half. But you don't win games on possession and territory.

"We looked a little bit tentative in front of goal and it was just not good enough. But we were better after the break.

"We needed the goal but that's now two very good performances away from home so I'm delighted."

The worry for the Thistle basement boys is they now find themselves four points adrift at the bottom after fellow strugglers Dundee and Kilmarnock both picked up wins.

But Jags boss Alan Archibald is trying to remain positive, saying: "We're not too down about it. It wasn't a poor performance by any manner of means, and we go into a massive game against Kilmarnock next week now, so we've got to take the positives.

"It's a vitally important game. We want to stay in touch with the teams with the teams round about us and it's important that we go and pick points up."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.