  • STV
  • MySTV

Wright angered by four players missing out due to traffic

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

St Johnstone had to reshuffle their team after an accident caused travel chaos.

Tommy Wright says his players had no excuse for being late.
Tommy Wright says his players had no excuse for being late. SNS

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright had no sympathy for four players caught up in traffic before his reshuffled side lost 2-1 at home to Kilmarnock.

Wright had to drop Michael O'Halloran and Richard Foster from his starting line-up after a carload failed to arrive until well into the first half of their Scottish Premiership encounter at McDiarmid Park.

Chris Millar and Denny Johnstone were also late after an accident on the A9 at about 12.40pm near Dunblane forced the closure of a long stretch of the road.

Kilmarnock had safely navigated the same route earlier and triumphed thanks to goals in each half from Stuart Findlay and Eamonn Brophy, either side of Steven McLean's header.

Wright kept one substitute's spot open for O'Halloran but left the on-loan Rangers player on the bench and saw another replacement, David Wotherspoon, hit the post with a 20-yard strike late in the game.

The Saints manager did not speak to the media after the match but had expressed his displeasure during an interview on BBC Radio Scotland shortly before 3pm.

"Our plans have been thrown into sort of chaos," he said. "Foster and O'Halloran haven't made it on time. We've had to make two changes before the game even starts.

"I've absolutely no sympathy for them. It's up to them to get here on time.

"They've got caught up in something which obviously isn't their fault, but other players made it from the same area."

Wright, who promoted Liam Gordon and Graham Cummins to the team, added: "Ultimately, it's a player's responsibility to get to his place of work on time. I'm not happy."

The 66th-minute winner was Brophy's first goal since his summer move from Hamilton and Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was pleased to see his five changes pay off following a home defeat by Aberdeen.

On Brophy, who limped off late on, Clarke said: "He's fine, he just picked up a little bit of cramp, he hasn't been involved that often this season.

"He's been good in and around training. I always had it in the back of my mind that he was due a start, similar to Dominic Thomas.

"I thought Eamonn did very well and grabbed his chance. Dom was good, he ran out of steam a little bit in the second half.

"But I think it's nice for the squad players that they can see we are looking at everybody, we are not just looking at the same 11.

"It's important for squad players to know that, when they're working hard and doing well in training, that the manager and the coaching staff are looking at them and we will give them a chance."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.